Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is quite a hit among the young generation. She gains a lot of limelight and has a great fan following too. She often hits the headlines for her alleged love life. Sara Tendulkar is linked to cricketing star Shubman Gill. Several rumours about the two have grabbed attention even though neither of the two have confirmed their relationship. Currently, Sara Tendulkar is in the news for promoting Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire. But did she really promote the upcoming film? Here's a fact check. Also Read - When Shubman Gill strongly reacted to being linked with Sara Tendulkar and getting trolled for the same [Watch viral video]

Sara Tendulkar is excited for Salaar? Know the truth

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Sara Tendulkar made a post suggesting that she is awaiting the trailer of Salaar. However, the truth is that the post was made from a parody account of Sara Tendulkar. This fake account had almost 250000 people as followers. The account now appears to be deleted as it was just yesterday that Sara Tendulkar expressed her concern over the fake accounts running on her name on social media. As per reports, a few deep fake photos of Sara Tendulkar went viral on social media. She then took to her Insta stories to pen a lengthy note over how technology is being misused. A part of her note read, "Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality." The truth is that Sara Tendulkar has no account on X (Twitter) and is only on Instagram. Also Read - Not Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar is dating Khushpreet Singh? Check details

Sara Tendulkar takes to Instagram to distance herself from a parody account on X trying to impersonate her ? #SaraTendulkar #IndianCricketTeam #ICCRankings #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/WrdQLPjfEY — K H A D I J A ?? (@krazy_khadija) November 22, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral

Prior to Sara Tendulkar, Rashmika Mandanna had become a victim of deepfake video. Her face was interchanged with someone else and the video went viral on social media in no time. The actress expressed great concern over it and so did a lot of other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda and many more. While social media and technology may be proving as a boon for many, celebrities are facing its adverse effects.

