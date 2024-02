Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara's alleged love affair with cricketer Shubhman Gill has certainly captivated everyone's attention. Her recent pictures of Valentine's Day in a gorgeous red dress went viral, highlighting the rumours of her dating Shubhman. Once again, netizens have filled Sara's social media comment section with Shubman's name. The actress recently posted a video in a stunning saree, and netizens were quick to state that Shubman will certainly hit a century today. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar’s radiant glow is unmissable as she makes an appearance at the airport after breaking the internet with her Valentine’s Day post

In the video below, Sara has worn a pink saree. Her ponytails and the classy jewelry worn by her enhance the entire look. The actress is all smiles in the video below. We must say that Sachin Tendulkar's daughter is certainly growing into a beautiful woman who personifies grace and class. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

As soon as Sara uploaded the above video, social media users filled the comment section with cricketer Shubman Gill's name. While some stated that the above video will motivate Shubhman to hit more runs in today's India vs. England test match, others stated that the video has certainly made Shubman's day. Check out the hilarious reactions below.

Although Sara and Shubman have been time and again linked up, the news caught more fire when actress Sara Ali Khan stated that she isn't dating Shubhman and how the whole world is behind the wrong Sara. It was earlier speculated that Shubman is dating Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara.