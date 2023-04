The IPL fever has gripped the nation. Last night, Shubman Gill and Arjun Tendulkar had a face off on the cricket field. The match was between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The former won with Gill scoring a fluent 50 much to the delight of the audience. Needless to say, Sara Tendulkar and Sara were trending on social media. Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been in the news for his alleged love life. From Sara Tendulkar to Rashmika Mandanna, the hottest property of Indian cricket is being tagged with every beauty. It was said that Sara Tendulkar and he were allegedly dating at some point of time. Also Read - Indian Telly Awards 2023: Poonam Pandey leaves little for one's imagination in a blazer with plunging neckline; netizens say do not blame Urfi Javed now

TAKE A LOOK AT SARA TENDULKAR MEMES

In the Test matches against Australia that were played earlier in the year, Shubman Gill was being teased with Sara's name whenever he was near the boundary line. The funny part is that he has been linked to Sara Ali Khan as well. Both have been spotted dining on some occasions. But this time, it is Sara Tendulkar who is the eye of meme makers. Take a look...

We can see that meme makers are having a field day. Arjun Tendulkar has a lot to prove given his legacy. On the other hand, Shubman Gill is in prime form. Sara Tendulkar has become and Internet sensation due to this!