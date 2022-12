Sara Tendulkar is turning out to be a sensation like her great dad Sachin Tendulkar. The young lady who already has over two million followers on Instagram has embarked on a new venture. As we know, entrepreneurship is something young Indians are aiming for, and Sara Tendulkar is no different. The lady who loves to travel is often seen with books or diaries near her. It looks like she is fond of journaling. Well, she has launched a new range of planners for 2023. She posted a small video informing her fans of the same. But fans got a shock about the product... Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's transformation will leave you speechless

Well, the customized planner comes with a leather casing and all. But fans are in shock seeing the price. It costs Rs 2, 500. It is indeed quite high given that you get ones for Rs 150 at general stationary stores. Fans also pinpointed this to the young lady.

Her mom Anjali Tendulkar congratulated her daughter for conceptualising the product as she studies for her Masters in Medicines from London. Sara Tendulkar has finished studies from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is also a model. It is being said that Sara Tendulkar has a number of Bollywood offers and might consider acting as time comes.

She has been in the news for allegedly dating cricketer Shubman Gill as well. However, later he was seen dining with Sara Ali Khan. He admitted that he knew Sara Ali Khan quite well. Sara Tendulkar made news as even Kartik Aaryan liked her pictures and posts. He had made a comment on her smiling pic. Sara Tendulkar is fond of modelling and her clicks in gorgeous ethnic and western wear go viral every now and then. The kid is surely a newsmaker like her illustrious dad.