Sara Tendulkar is not an Bollywood or TV star. But she is now one of the most well known celebrity. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter is no less than a diva. Her gorgeous pictures make her the favourite of the audience. People love the way she has grown into a classy woman and how she portrays herself on social media. She has over five million followers on Instagram. She has also been in the news for her closeness with cricketer Shubhman Gill. It is being said that Sara is dating Shubhman Gill. She is also present to cheer for him during cricket matches and also has been spotted with him at parties and events. However, none of them have ever confirmed their relationship. Also Read - Shubman Gill takes charge of Gujarat IPL team as new captain; netizens' bring in 'Sara' while congratulating him

Sara was doing her medical studies in the UK from University College of London (UCL). She graduated in medicine like her mother, Anjali Tendulkar is a pediatrician. Sara's parents, Sachin and Anjali had attended her convocation ceremony in London. Now, Sara was doing her masters in science in UCL. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar to The Archies' Agastya Nanda: Educational qualifications of Bollywood star kids will leave you stunned

Sara Tendulkar shares her results

It was her results day today and Sara has shared the important update on Instagram stories. She took to Instagram stories to share that she has successfully completed her Masters in Science degree from University College of London (UCL). Well, not just that, she has got a distinction in the same. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar is eagerly waiting for Prabhas' Salaar? Fact Check

Take a look at Sara's Instagram story here:

Well, Sara is very good with academics. There have been rumours that Sara will be making her Bollywood debut but Sachin Tendulkar had squashed these rumours. Recently, Sara became the victim of the deepfake videos. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol and other stars had been a victim and now Sara had to face it.

There were some accounts on X (formerly Twitter) which is posting pics of Sara. Sara took to her Instagram stories to slam those who did this and spoke about the misuse of technology. Sara Tendulkar said that entertainment should never come at the expense of truth. She said that she hoped X took action and suspended those accounts in her name.