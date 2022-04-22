Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Sara has been making news for her hot and happening Instagram posts quite often. In fact, she has been the talk for how pretty she looks and her gorgeous photoshoots. Netizens even wished to see her in movies. And now, Sara has grabbed headlines for her gorgeous reel video whilst enjoying cherry blossoms. Fans are going gaga over here glamorous avatar in the video. Also Read - Jersey: Nani reviews Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer; here's what the original Arjun has to say about the remake

Talking about the reel video, it begins with Sara flaunting her look. From hair to perfume, lipstick, accessories and her pretty smile. She put on Atif Aslam crooned Darasal in the background which actually does justice to her amazing reel video. Sara Tendulkar is seen flashing her pretty smile while moving around and pretty-pretty cherry blossoms. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Fans went gaga over the video and Sara's beautiful avatar. She is seen wearing a purple crop top that she paired with denim and white jacket. Must say, Sara knows how to grab attention even in a casual look. Talking about the fan reaction, one of the netizens commented, "You are the only reason for me to support Mumbai tonight," another one called her, "Dream girl." Yet another fan commented, "Sara you are the world's most cute girl i have ever seen." One of the comments on Sara's post read, "Waise toh mai sakht hu prr idhar mai pighal gaya." Some even praised her for being a Maharashtrian beauty.

Meanwhile, recently Sara grabbed headlines rumours surfaced saying that Mumbai India's batsman Dewald Brevis fell in love with her at first sight. A social media handle and shared the post about it which instantly went viral online.