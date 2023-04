IPL 2023 is going on and it is a big deal for Sachin Tendulkar and family this year as ace cricketer's son Arjun Tendulkar is a part of the Mumbai Indians team. Almost a week ago, he marked his debut as he bowled two overs during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sachin Tendulkar was super proud and he even made a post for his son. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, his daughter Sara Tendulkar is also a constant in the stands whenever there is a game of Mumbai Indians. She is there cheering for her brother and team. Sara Tendulkar has become a centre of attention as she has grown up to be one gorgeous lady. Her cuteness and her smile has already got her millions of fans swooning over her. Recently, her sweet nature grabbed everyone's attention. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar becomes the highlight of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan memes as Shubman Gill, Arjun Tendulkar face off on the field

Sara Tendulkar wins hearts with her sweetness

Sara Tendulkar and her mother Anjali Tendulkar were papped at the Goa airport. Dressed in a yellow and white maxi dress, Sara Tendulkar looked pretty and how. Being a daughter of a star cricketer draws a lot of limelight and there were fans who wanted to get selfies clicked. Sara Tendulkar showcased her sweetness as she happily posed with the fans for pictures. She flaunted her cute smile and won over everyone with her sweet and shy demeanor. Many said that she looked cute while many dropped heart and fire emojis for the lady. Indeed she has a very pretty smile. Anjali Tendulkar could also be seen walking ahead of Sara Tendulkar.

Check out Sara Tendulkar's video below:

Sara Tendulkar also made it to the headlines recently due to a recent match played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. While Arjun Tendulkar plays for Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill plays for Gujrata Titans. Rumours had it that Sara Tendulkar and Shuman Gill were a couple at one point in time. Thus, she became the target of memes as many brought in 's connection. Sara Tendulkar became the face of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' posters as Arjun Tendulkar and Shuman Gill played against each other.

