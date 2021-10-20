A #VicKat fan posts a quirky comment on Vicky Kaushal's latest picture on Instagram.

The heartthrob of the nation, is currently basking the success of his recent release, Sardar Udham, which is garnering rave reviews from all around the corner. In the film, Vicky portrayed the titular character, who shot Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab, dead to avenge the infamous Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. The actor recently shared a pic of his scarred body, which was done with the help of prosthetics by Peter Gorshenin and wrote, “Cuts that didn’t make the cut. #SardarUdham @pgorshenin”. While several fans shared quirky comments, a #Vickat fan grabbed our attention with his comment as he wrote, “Katrina ko dukh hoga ”. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Inside scoop on Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's entry and roles in the Akshay Kumar starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and 's relationship rumours have been dominating the internet for quite sometime now. Recently, there were reports that the duo got engaged but the Uri star denied the news and told E Times, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)." It is said while Katrina was busy with the promotions of , she quickly wrapped up that and attended the special screening of Sardar Udham, where she turned out to be a host for friends and celebs. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood divas who made eyes pop with their OOPS moments

She later praised the film and actor's performance on social media as she wrote, @shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking.” While the off-screen chemistry between the duo has been grabbing the eyeballs, fans have been sharing their wish to see them together on the silver screen. While Katrina will be next seen in 's Sooryavanshi, which is directed by , Vicky Kaushal has multiple films under his belt, which includes 's Sam Bahadur, 's Mr Lele, 's . Also Read - Aryan Khan's arrest affects Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3? Here's what we know