Akshay Kumar has announced his next called Sarfira. It is a remake of the Suriya starrer movie Soorarai Pottru. The movie is directed by none other than, Sudha Kongara who also directed Soorarai Pottru. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to reveal the name of the movie and also announce the release date of the film. He dropped an announcement video which looks nothing less than a short teaser of Sarfira.

Akshay Kumar movie gets a release date and title

Akshay Kumar joined hands with Sudha Kongara for the remake of Soorarai Pottru. The Suriya starrer movie is a huge hit amongst fans. The actor took to his social handles and dropped a short glimpse of the movie titled, Sarfira. It features Akshay Kumar looking all determined. He oozes swag and confidence with the look and feel of Sarfira. The actor captioned the post saying, "Dream so Big, they call you Crazy!" He also revealed the title and added a hashtag called Maar Udi. It seems like the first song from the film. You can hear a snippet of it in the announcement video as well. Akshay also revealed the release date of Safira, which is 12th July 2024.

Here's a teaser video of another Akshay Kumar movie

Sarfira is brought by the makers of Baby, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Special 26. All of these movies starrer Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Akshay impressed everyone with his acting chops and social subjects in each of these films. Talking about Sarfira, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in key roles. Sudha Kongara of Saala Khadoos, Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru fame has helmed this one too. It is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyothika and Suriya and Vikram Malhotra under the banners of Cape of Good Films, 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment.

Sarfira is an incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation. Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.