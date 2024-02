Animal is one of the most successful films of 2023. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri starrer movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga received a mixed response. It won several hearts for the acting stints in the movie from Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika, Triptii, Bobby and others. The film also received backlash for its content. Many found it misogynistic and regressive. And now, Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal have talked about the representation of Sikhs in Animal. The Jatt Nu Chudail Takri actor and actress have also reacted to Sikhs in Bollywood.

Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal talk about the representation of Sikhs in Bollywood

Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal are promoting their Punjabi movie Jatt Nu Chudail Takri in the city. It is a Punjabi movie. The actress opened up on the representation of the Sikhs in Bollywood movies. The Sikhs have mostly played comic characters in the movies. It led to the stereotyping of Punjabi people in the movies. The actress admits that it was there because Punjabis have a great sense of humour. She proudly owns it but adds that Sikhs are also known for their valour and bravery.

Sargun Kaur talks about Sikhs in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal movie

She cited Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari and Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal as examples of films that changed it. Sargun praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga and claimed that he was very particular about his movie. She talked about a scene wherein Aziz has to kill one of his Sikh cousins. The Sikh cousin bravely accepted his fate and bravely accepted his death, like a lion. "He (Sandeep) didn't do it, just because he wanted to do it. He kept the valour of Punjabis intact throughout the film, and Arjan Vailey described it very very well. So I think even Bollywood is recognising that we are known for much more than that (being funny)," DNA quotes Sargun.

Gippy Grewal also agreed with her point of view about the change in the perception and presentation of Sikhs in movies. He talked about how they would watch other Bollywood movies and wonder which kind of Punjabis there were. Now, he admits he has been seeing a change. Gippy also adds that there are no Punjabi songs per se in Bollywood. Apart from Arjan Vailly and Angezi Beat, he did not find proper Punjabi in songs and refused to sing for the same reason.