It was in 2017 when veteran actor asked for work by putting up an Instagram post which read, "I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking for good parts to play." Post that, Neena started getting work and has appeared in a number of films. While it was being said that the actress somehow opened the doors for other senior actresses, has chosen to disagree with the notion saying that it was Neena's individual story. Also Read - Uunchai movie review: Amitabh Bachchan starrer gets a thumbs up from fans; call it 'an emotional roller coaster ride'

When Sarika was asked about her views on it, she said that it was not that senior actors were not getting roles. She praised Neena saying that it was her individual story that she asked for work by putting herself out there and openly saying that she needs work. However, Sarika believes that it did not open the gates as such for all the other senior actors. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Shruti Haasan refused to call Kamal Haasan's ex-wife Gautami as her mom

"I think Shefali has been doing great work. There are so many good actresses who have been working. I love Sheeba. I just love Sheeba's work. We worked together in Parzania also. Now when I see her work, it is amazing. So, I don't think Neena ji opened the gate for all other actresses, it was in her case that she did something which was praiseworthy," Sarikd told Siddharth Kannan. Also Read - Neha Dhupia to Neena Gupta: Bollywood actresses who were pregnant before their marriage

Sarika started her film career as a child artist at the age of five. Her first film was Majhli Didi, which helped her bag roles in movies such as Hamraaz, Satyakam, Devi among others. She then went on become a leading lady and appeared in films like Geet Gaata Chal, Madhu Malti, Jaan-E-Bahaar, and Jaani Dushman among others.

When she married in 1988, Sarika's acting career took a backseat. She returned to showbiz in the mid-2000s and featured in films such as Bheja Fry and Parzania, which helped her won the National Award. She was recently seen in 's Uunchai. The film also featured Neena Gupta, among other senior actors.