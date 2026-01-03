Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 10: Nivin Pauly’s film continues to SHINE, Kichcha Sudeep's Mark sees 68% DROP

The horror-comedy film Sarvam Maya is doing well at the box office and is getting a lot of support from the audience. The film collected Rs 35 crore in the first week of its release.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 10: Nivin Pauly's comeback is being talked about a lot these days. His new horror-comedy film Sarvam Maya is doing well at the box office and is getting a lot of support from the audience. The film collected Rs 35 crore in the first week of its release. This figure is a relief for Nivin Pauly and his fans, as they were waiting for a big hit from the actor for a long time. The film's earnings have remained steady since the initial days, reflecting its positive word-of-mouth. According to trade website Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya has done a business of around Rs. 40.7 crore in 10 days of release. The film collected Rs 0.70 crore on the tenth day by 12 pm. The earnings increase with evening and night shows.

All about Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya is directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Preethi Mukundan, and Janardhanan in the lead roles. The light-hearted comedy, the tadka of fear, and the excellent timing of the actors are very much liked by the audience. The content of the film has managed to connect with audiences of all ages. This is the reason why the film has managed to stay at the box office even after so many days of release.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 10

On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeep's film Mark has seen a huge drop in its earnings. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs. 0.60 crore on the second Friday, which is the 9th day of its release, showing a drop of around 68.42 percent. On the second Saturday, till 12 noon, the film collected only Rs 0.11 crore. With this, the total net collection of the film has reached Rs 23.86 crore. However, despite the huge drop, it is expected that the film's earnings may see a slight jump over the weekend.

All about Mark

Mark is directed by Vijay Karthikeya and produced by Kichcha Sudeep. In the film, Sudeep plays the role of a suspended police officer who investigates three interconnected cases and tries to save 18 kidnapped children while racing against time. The film also stars Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, and Nishvika in important roles.

