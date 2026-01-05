Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 12: Nivin Pauly’s film WINS hearts, crosses Rs…, collects 50% more than Kichcha Sudeep's Mark

The Malayalam musical comedy-drama featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead, has been screened in the Indian theaters for 12 days. Let's take a look at the box office collection of the film.

The Malayalam movie Sarvam Maya, a musical comedy-drama featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead, has been screened in the Indian theaters for 12 days. The film, which was released on December 25, 2025, has till now collected around Rs 50.75 crore net. The audience has given the film a unanimously favorable verdict from the very first day, which is now reflected in the box office figures. As per the report of industry analyst Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya started its journey with Rs 3.35 crore on the first day. The revenue gradually surged during the weekend, and on the first Sunday, it was Rs 5.8 crore. There was a usual fall during the weekdays of the first week, but the movie still kept earning between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4.25 crore. Thus, a very good first week was formed with a total of Rs 35.1 crore.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 12

In the second week, the film picked up pace again. On the ninth day, the second Friday, the film earned Rs 4.85 crore. On the tenth day, the film earned Rs 4.9 crore. On the eleventh day, the second Sunday, preliminary figures show the film earned approximately Rs 5.75 crore. By 10 AM on the 12th day, the film had earned Rs 0.8 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 50.68 crore.

Mark Vs Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, the film Mark is showing a much slower pace at the box office. On its 10th day, the film earned Rs 0.76 crore, registering a growth of 26.67%. On the 11th day, this figure increased to Rs 1 crore, a 31.58% increase. However, by 10 AM on the 12th day, the film had earned only Rs 0.02 crore.With this, Mark's total collection has reached Rs 25.53 crore, which is approximately half of Sarvam Maya's earnings.All about

All about Sarvam Maya

Akhil Sathyan is the director of Sarvam Maya. The leading roles are played by Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Preethi Mukundan, and Janardhanan. The factors that contribute to this positive reaction from the spectators are the hilarious comedy, the aspect of fear, and the actors’ timing.

