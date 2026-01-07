Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 13: Nivin Pauly’s film maintains PACE, earns Rs…, collects 75% more than Kichcha Sudeep’s Mark

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection: The movie Sarvam Maya starring Nivin Pauly is performing really good in the box office. After 13 days of theatrical release, the film has already collected more than Rs. 54 crore net.

Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya is doing well at the box office. It has been 13 days since the film's release, and it has crossed a collection of Rs. 54.75 crore net in India. According to early estimates by the website Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs. 2 crore on its 13th day. Earlier, the film had earned Rs 52.75 crore in 12 days. The film is getting good support from the audience due to its steady earnings. The film collected Rs 5.75 crore on its 11th day. At the same time, the collection on the 12th day was slightly less, and the film earned Rs. 2.15 crore. On the 13th day, the film maintained its momentum and collected Rs. 2.00 crore. It is clear from these figures that even after the opening week, Sarvam Maya has managed to hold on to the box office, and the interest of the audience remains.

Sarvam Maya occupancy

The occupancy report of the film also testifies to its good performance. On 6 January, the total occupancy of the film in the Malayalam language was 25.08 percent. The occupancy in the morning show was 12.36 per cent, which increased to 19.87 per cent in the afternoon. In the evening shows, the viewership increased further, and the occupancy reached 27.05 per cent. The highest response was seen in the night shows, where the occupancy was recorded at 41.02 per cent.

Sarvam Maya Vs Mark

On the other hand, the box office journey of the film Mark was completely different. The film earned Rs. 8.6 crore on its opening day. On the 13th day of its release, which is on the second Tuesday, the film earned only Rs 0.22 crore. With this, the total collection of the film came to Rs. 26.44 crore.

What did Nivin Pauly say about Sarvam Maya?

Sarvam Maya movie is directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Preethi Mukundan, and Janardhanan in pivotal roles. The film is a mix of comedy and horror. In an interview, Nivin Pauly said that he did not expect the love he was getting from the audience. He said that when he reads messages from acquaintances and strangers, he realizes how deeply people are connected to him.

In his words, “I never imagined that the love, care and emotional attachment people have towards me were this intense. I realise it when I read the messages sent by people I know and by complete strangers. “After watching Sarvam Maya in the theatre, my mother called me and said, ‘Son, do people love you this much? Even I can’t believe it. This is not something I can take lightly. I stand with folded hands, not knowing how to repay this immense love and care from the audience. All I can do is move forward with them by making films that make them happy. That is my wish. I will never take the audience for granted again.”

