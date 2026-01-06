Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 13: Nivin Pauly’s film sees DROP, earns Rs…; still OUTSHINES Nandamuri’s Akhanda 2

Malayalam horror-comedy Sarvam Maya is progressing at a good pace at the box office. Even after 13 days of its release, the film is still going strong in the theatres. Read on to know box office collection.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 13: Malayalam horror-comedy Sarvam Maya is progressing at a good pace at the box office. Even after 13 days of its release, the film is still going strong in the theatres. Starring Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese, the film has collected over Rs 53 crore net in India so far. According to the Sacnilk website, the film has collected a total of Rs 53.13 crore in 13 days, which is considered quite impressive for a Malayalam film. The film had a fantastic run in its first 11 days, grossing approximately Rs 50.6 crore. On the 12th day, which is Monday, there was a drop in the film's earnings, and the film earned about Rs 2.25 crore, which was a drop of about 60.87% from the previous day. However, it is common for the earnings of films to fall on Mondays. Despite this, the total collection of Sarvam Maya remains strong. By 12 noon on the 13th day, the film had earned Rs 0.28 crore. The film's overall Malayalam occupancy stood at 12.36% on Tuesday, which is expected to increase further with evening and night shows.

Sarvam Maya Vs Akhanda 2

The film collected Rs 35.1 crore in its first week. The film performed well in its second weekend as well. The film collected Rs 4.85 crore on Day 9, Rs 4.9 crore on Day 10, and Rs 5.75 crore on Sunday, Day 11. Despite the drop on Monday after this strong weekend, the earnings of Rs 2.25 crore are considered to be good.

TRENDING NOW

On the other hand, Sarvam Maya's daily earnings seem to be more impressive than Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2. On the 13th day, Akhanda 2 collected around Rs 1.1 crore, while the total collection of the film's 13 days has reached Rs 87.6 crore. Although Akhanda 2 is ahead in terms of total collections, the steady and consistent earnings of Sarvam Maya is impressive.

All about Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya is directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film has a good mix of comedy and horror. Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Preethi Mukundan, and Janardhanan will be seen in important roles. In an interview, Nivin Pauly spoke about the love he is getting from the audience and said that he had no idea that people feel so connected to him. He said that when he reads messages from acquaintances and strangers, he realizes the depth of this love.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more