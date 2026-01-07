Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 14: Nivin Pauly’s film mainatians STRONG hold, earns Rs…; BEATS Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1

In just 10 days, Sarvam Maya has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, which is considered to be the biggest achievement of Nivin Pauly's career so far.

Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya, which released on Christmas, has turned out to be a huge blockbuster for the Malayalam film industry. The horror-comedy film is written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. Upon release, the film received a good response from the audience and critics. The film performed well in the first week and is still going strong. In just 10 days, the film has made more than Rs 100 crore worldwide, which is considered to be the biggest achievement of Nivin Pauly's career so far. Sarvam Maya has become Nivin Pauly's first film to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. This success has not only given Nivin Pauly a new position but also marked his strong comeback in the industry. The film got the benefit of being a Christmas release, and the audience preferred to watch it with the family.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 14

Sarvam Maya is performing well in India, too. After completing 14 days of release, the film has collected around Rs. 54.91 crore in India. According to the preliminary data of the Sacnilk website, the film earned about Rs. 0.16 crore by 12 noon on the 14th day. The film collected Rs 2 crore on Day 13. The total earning of the film in 12 days had reached Rs 52.75 crore, which is a big achievement in itself.

Sarvam Maya Vs Kantara Chapter 1

The film's story, screenplay and performances are being appreciated by the audience. Sarvam Maya has also surpassed Kantara Chapter 1 in terms of Malayalam net collections. While Nivin Pauly's film earned Rs 54.91 crore in Malayalam, Rishab Shetty's Kannada film made Rs 45.31 crore in the Malayalam version.

All about Sarvam Maya

The story of Sarvam Maya revolves around a young Hindu priest, played by Nivin Pauly. His quiet and simple life changes when she meets a spirit. What seems to be a scary challenge in the beginning, gradually turns into a deeper journey, where he has to question his faith and thinking. The film is produced by Firefly Films and also stars Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar and Raghunath Paleri in pivotal roles.

