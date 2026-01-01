Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 7: Nivin Pauly film maintains STRONG hold, closes first week with…, SMASHES Mark by…

The Malayalam movie Sarvam Maya has had great success at the box office during its first week. The movie was out in cinemas on December 25th and has already been a week old

The Malayalam film Sarvam Maya has performed well at the box office in its first week. The film was released in theaters on December 25th and has now completed seven days. The film has received a good response from audiences in major theaters in Kerala, as well as outside the state. It is a fantasy and comedy-drama film directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film stars Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese in lead roles.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 7

According to initial figures from box office tracker Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya has earned approximately Rs 29.9 crore net in India in its first seven days. The film benefited from the Christmas and holiday season, which helped maintain its steady earnings. The film opened with Rs 3.35 crore on its first day, which is considered satisfactory for a film of this kind.

The film's earnings saw a significant jump during the weekend. On the second day, Friday, the film earned Rs 3.9 crore, while on Saturday, the earnings increased to Rs 4.85 crore. On Sunday, the film earned its highest amount of Rs 5.8 crore. There was a slight dip during the weekdays, but the film maintained its hold. On Monday and Tuesday, the film earned Rs 4.25 crore each, while on the seventh day, Wednesday, it collected approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeep’s Mark saw a dip in its earnings by 11.11%. The film earned Rs 0.8 crore on the 7th day by 12 pm. With this, the total reaches Rs 21.25 crore. Mark had an overall 16.03% Kannada Occupancy on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Sarvam Maya: Cast and Story

Sarvam Maya revolves around a young man named Prabhendu, an aspiring musician. His plans to go abroad fail, after which he returns to his village. There, he encounters a mysterious spirit named Delulu, who has no past. The film also features several experienced actors, including Janardhanan, Riya Shibu, Preethi Mukundan, Madhu Warrier, and Althaf Salim.

