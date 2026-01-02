Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 9: Nivin Pauly’s film maintains STRONG hold, earns Rs…; OUTSHINES Kichcha Sudeep’s Mark

Nivin Pauly, with his last horror comedy film Sarvam May,a is once again in his element. The audience is showing good support, and the film is also performing really well at the box office.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 9: The return of Nivin Pauly is being considered strongly. His new horror-comedy film Sarvam Maya is doing well at the box office and is getting strong support from the audience. The film has collected Rs 35 crore on the first day of its release. This figure is a relief for Nivin Pauly and his fans, as they were waiting for a solid hit from the actor for a long time. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Sarvam Maya has done a business of about Rs 35.89 crore in nine days. On the ninth day, the film collected around Rs 0.74 crore. The film's earnings have been consistently steady, which shows its good word-of-mouth and audience liking. The mix of horror and comedy has also drawn family audiences to the theatres.

All about Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya is directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film stars Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Preethi Mukundan, and Janardhanan in the lead roles. The light-hearted comedy, the element of fear, and the timing of the actors are getting a positive response from the audience. This is the reason why the film is holding well in the second week as well.

TRENDING NOW

Mark Box Office Collection Day 9

On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeep's latest action thriller film was released on the occasion of Christmas. The film has also performed well at the box office, especially around the New Year. The film has collected over Rs 23 crore in its opening weekend. On the eighth day, the film collected a strong Rs. 5.25 crore.

However, on the ninth day, the collection saw a decline. According to early estimates, the film earned just Rs 0.08 crore on the ninth day, taking the total collection to around Rs 23.08 crore. According to the report of Sacnilk, the film had a great opening on the first day and earned Rs. 8.6 crore. After this, on Friday and Saturday, about Rs 3.2 crore was added per day, while on Sunday, the earning was Rs 3.5 crore. As the weekdays started, the collections of the film dropped. The film earned Rs 1.5 crore on Monday, Rs 90 lakh on Tuesday, and around Rs 80-80 lakh on Wednesday-Thursday. However, on New Year's Day, the film bounced back and made a business of Rs. 5.25 crore. Currently, the total collection of the film is around Rs 23 crore.

All about Mark

Mark is directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kichcha Sudeep. In the film, Sudeep plays a suspended police officer who investigates three interconnected cases and tries to save 18 kidnapped children while racing against time. The film also stars Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, and Nishvika in important roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more