Sarvam Maya OTT Release: When and Where to watch Nivin Pauly's horror-comedy?

The main character of Sarvam Maya is a nonreligious musician who returns to his roots to work as a ceremonial priest in order to make money. He encounters "Delulu," a Gen-Z ghost, during an unsuccessful exorcism, and the two of them explore life together.

Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: Nivin Pauly plays the lead in the eerie comedy Sarvam Maya. The movie debuted in theatres across the globe on December 25, 2025, which fell on Christmas Day. Critics praised the film's performances, especially those of Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu. It has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Sarvam Maya OTT release date

Sharing the trailer of the movie on X, the streaming platform wrote, "#SarvamMaya streaming from tomorrow only on JioHotstar ✨#SarvamMaya streaming from Jan 30 only on #JioHotstar." Akhil Sathyan is the director and writer of the movie. Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon are producing the movie under the banners of Firefly Films and Akhil Sathyan Films. The soundtrack for the movie was written by Justin Prabhakaran.

Sarvam Maya plot

The main character of Sarvam Maya is a nonreligious musician who returns to his roots to work as a ceremonial priest in order to make money. He encounters "Delulu," a Gen-Z ghost, during an unsuccessful exorcism, and the two of them explore life together, which helps him find emotional closure and self-assurance. The movie reveals what transpires next.

Sarvam Maya cast

Nivin Pauly plays Prabhendhu N. Namboothiri, Riya Shibu plays Maya Mathew Manjooran, Aju Varghese plays Roopesh Namboothiri, Janardhanan plays Prahladan Namboothiri, Preity Mukhundhan plays Saadhya, Raghunath Paleri plays Neelakandan Namboothiri, Madhu Wariar plays Deepankuran N. Namboothiri, Arun Ajikumar plays Sreerag, Vineeth plays Vinod Mathew Manjoothiri, and Methil Devika plays Annie.

