Sarvam Maya X review: Netizens laud Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam movie, call it…

Sarvam Maya X review: Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese starrer Malayalam horror comedy fantasy movie released in theatres on December 25. The film is about a young Hindu priest whose peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. The supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey which tests his faith and makes him question everything around him. Sarvam Maya stars Nivin Pauly, Preity Mukhundhan, Aju Varghese, Raghunath Paleri, Janardhanan and Arun Ajikumar in key roles. The film has been receiving positive reactions from the audience so far. Some netizens lauded the second half of the movie, while a few mentioned that it is a pleasant, breezy film. If you are planning to watch the film in big screens, then check out the X reviews here.

A user said, “#SarvamMaya - Neat One An Average First Half Followed By a Good Second Half. First Half Were Little Slow But Matched in Second Half. @riyashibu_ Is The Back Bone of The Film. Loved Her Debut Performance. #NivinPauly Back after in a Good Role with His Charm GOOD ONE 3.⅗.”

#SarvamMaya - Neat One ??❤️ An Average First Half Followed By a Good Second Half. First Half Were Little Slow But Matched in Second Half.@riyashibu_ Is The Back Bone of The Film. Loved Her Debut Performance. #NivinPauly Back after in a Good Role with His Charm GOOD ONE 3.3/5 pic.twitter.com/qZ4nPk9UMY — Abin Babu ? (@AbinBabu2255) December 25, 2025

Another wrote, “#SarvamMaya - Pleasant, breezy film, where the humour works big-time. Possibly the most enjoyable Nivin Pauly film since Njandukalude.(Wasn’t a big fan of LAD). Nivin and his comedy timing and charm is the soul. The Delulu character works well. This should do good at the BO.”

#SarvamMaya - Pleasant, breezy film, where the humour works big-time. Possibly the most enjoyable Nivin Pauly film since Njandukalude.(Wasn’t a big fan of LAD). Nivin and his comedy timing and charm is the soul. The Delulu character works well. This should do good at the BO.♥️ pic.twitter.com/BYn74Wvey9 — Aravind (@Reflections1212) December 25, 2025

A tweet read, “#SarvamMaya Interval slow build up till the ghost entry #NivinPauly - Aju Varghese combo rocked light comedies worked big time story of a cute, sweet, friendly, girl next door Ghost come fall in love with the ghost !! Good Start.”

#SarvamMaya Interval slow build up till the ghost entry#NivinPauly - Aju Varghese combo rocked light comedies worked big time story of a cute, sweet, friendly, girl next door Ghost come fall in love with the ghost !! Good Start. pic.twitter.com/mVTZBT2x6h — Varun R ?? (@VarunNR_79) December 25, 2025

A netizen wrote, “Akhil Sathyan has delivered, iconic @NivinOfficial - @AjuVarghesee combo in big screens was delightful to watch out for. Riya Shibu is the literally the showstealer, superb perfo. Purely a stress-buster one Christmas winner, solid watch. #SarvamMaya #NivinPauly”

Akhil Sathyan has delivered, iconic @NivinOfficial - @AjuVarghesee combo in big screens was delightful to watch out for. Riya Shibu is the literally the showstealer, superb perfo. Purely a stress-buster one ?❤️ Christmas winner, solid watch.?#SarvamMaya #NivinPauly pic.twitter.com/RIr7VmyPgt — Khalid (@_EKhalid_) December 25, 2025

A user tweeted, “#SarvamMaya : Yet another scam from Anthikkadan school targeted at the vacation audience. First half was passable but the second is a mix off all their typical tropes. Nivin is in his comfort zone. Riya Shibu makes a confident debut. Some good comedies here and there and thats it.”

#SarvamMaya : Yet another scam from Anthikkadan school targeted at the vacation audience. First half was passable but the second is a mix off all their typical tropes. Nivin is in his comfort zone. Riya Shibu makes a confident debut. Some good comedies here and there and thats it — Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) December 25, 2025

About Sarvam Maya movie

The film has been written and directed by Akhil Sathyan and produced by Ajayya Kumar, Rajeev Menon. Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer of the film. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes.

