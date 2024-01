Sarzameen: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to his social media to announce his upcoming new movie in a unique style. The director posted a written note with the title, 'This is not a film announcement.' In the post below, the director of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani dropped hints about the film's star cast. Judging by the details shared by Karan Johar about the cast, it certainly feels like he is referring to the upcoming movie Sarzameen starring Kajol, Prithviraj, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Also Read - Love & War: Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar wanted to remake Sangam with THESE actors; Alia Bhatt was not on the list

Kajol, Prithviraj, Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer trailer to be unveiled soon?

Karan Johar sent social media into a frenzy today with the post below. He initiated the note by stating that it's not a film announcement but could become one with the fans' help. He revealed that they have been shooting for the film for the past one year. Every minute detail about the film has been kept under wraps, as the makers decided it's best not to reveal anything, even to the film crew.

Regarding the cast, he mentioned that the movie stars a south actor who recently delivered a pan-India hit. The actress is loved by the masses and is known for her strong emotional energy. Revealing the third actor from the cast, Karan said that he is a debut actor from a film family.

All the details about the cast above hint directly towards the Kajol, Prithviraj, Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Sarzameen. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar is the latest pan-India film that was a box office hit. Kajol is known for her impeccable acting skills, while Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his debut. Check out the post below.

In the above post, Karan Johar also stated that those who successfully guess the name of the film will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch a glimpse of the film along with the star cast.