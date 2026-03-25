Satish Gupta: Young artists should cultivate discipline and remain open to learning | Exclusive

We spoke to Satish Gupta, whose exhibition Haiku of a Still Mind: Continuum Consciousness Coherence, was held at Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad. Excerpts from an interview...

Satish Gupta has gained massive popularity for the spiritual and Zen ethos that defines his practice in the best way. He is undoubtedly a multifaceted artist. His works includes painting, sculpture, murals, and large-scale public installations. His practice has left an indelible impact on the art aficionados because it offers an interesting mix of minimalist aesthetics, material discipline, and deep philosophical inquiry. This is why his work isn't just contemporary, but timeless too. We spoke to Satish Gupta, whose exhibition Haiku of a Still Mind: Continuum · Consciousness · Coherence, was held at Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad. Excerpts from an interview...

What inspired you to pursue your career and how did your journey begin?

My journey into art began very early in life, it was a very instinctive attraction to silence, nature and contemplation. As a young student I was fascinated by how the simplest experiences watching waves strike the ancient rocks or observing a lotus slowly opening in the morning light could evoke a profound sense of stillness. Over time I realized that art could become a language for exploring this inner space, the philosophy of Shunya or the generative power of emptiness deeply influenced by thinking. Sculpture and painting gradually became my way of translating these meditative experiences into form, allowing the invisible force of existence to take visible shape.

What are the biggest challenges you have faced in your professional journey so far?

One of the greatest challenges has been translating an intangible spiritual idea into a physical form. Many of my sculptures are monumental in scale, sometimes weighing hundreds of kilograms and they require a deep understanding of material, engineering and balance. Yet despite their mass I always tried to create a sense of lightness, movement and stillness within them. Maintaining this delicate balance between weight and transcendence is both technically and philosophically challenging. At the same time working with large public sculptures involves logistical complexities, fabrication, installation, collaboration with architects and engineers. Each project demands a lot of impressions, persistence and trust in the creative process.

Can you tell us about a recent project or initiative you are particularly proud of?

I feel particularly fulfilled when my work enters architectural public environment where people can experience it in their everyday life. Once such project is a major sculptural work installed at Amtilia. The sculpture explores cosmic energy and dialogue between form and space, creating a quiet movement of reflection within a highly-dynamic architectural environment. I have also been engaged in creating murals and large-scale sculptures inspired by sacred geometry and natural forms. These works allow me to explore how art can transform a space into something contemplative and experientially.

How do you see the future of your industry evolving in the next few years?

I believe that contemporary art will increasingly move beyond galleries and into immersive spaces. Artists will collaborate more closely with architects, designers and even scientists to create environments where art, space and technology interact. At the same time, I feel there will be renewed entrance in ancient philosophies and spiritual traditions. In an age of rapid technological change, people are searching for deeper meaning and stillness. Art has the ability to bridge these worlds for connecting modern innovation with timeless wisdom.

What motivates you to keep pushing forward in your work?

Curiosity and sense of wonder about existence continue to motivate me. Every work begins with a question about space, silence or the unseen force is at shape our lives. The act of creating becomes almost like meditation. As a work, I feel I'm simply making an object but entering into a dialogue with nature and consciousness itself. This journey of discovery is endless and that is what keeps me moving forward.

What advice would you give to young professionals who want to follow a similar path?

The most important quality for any artist's patience. In today's fast-paced world, there is often a desire for immediate recognition, immediate gratification, but meaningful work requires time and deep engagement. Young artists should cultivate discipline and remain open to learning, from nature, philosophy and everyday life. Technique and skill are important but sensitivity and awareness are what ultimately gives our art instead. I would encourage them to trust their inner voice rather than follow trends.

How do you balance innovation with practical decision-making in your work?

For me, innovation begins with intuition. As culture often emerges from a moment of insight or contemplation, however bringing that vision into reality requires careful planning and technical collaboration. When I work on large-scale sculptures, I engage with engineers, architects and fabricators to show that structure is both safe and enduring. The challenge is to preserve the purity of the original idea while working within practical constraints. When intuition and technical precision come together harmoniously working, the art truly finds its form.

Who have been the biggest influences or mentors in your life?

My influences come from many directions, Indian spiritual traditions, chola bronzes, Zen philosophy, and ancient cosmology have deeply shaped my thinking. At the same time, nature remains my greatest teacher, watching a lotus bloom, observing the rhythm of waves or simply sitting in silence can reveal profound truths about existence. These experiences continually inspire my work and remind me that art ultimately emerges from attentive observation and inner stillness.

What are the key goals you are currently focusing on?

At this stage of my journey, I'm interested in creating works that engage with the viewer on a deeper experiential level. I'm really exploring ways to integrate the sculpture, murals, and architectural elements so that the form and immersive environment are rather than isolated objects. The idea is to create spaces where people can pause, reflect and reconnect with their inner sense, their inner silence.

Is there any upcoming project or plan that you are excited to share with the public?

For my new work, I'm just being aware and observing right now, period of silence.

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