Satish Kaushik's death left his family extremely shattered and how. His sudden demise not only shocked his fans and family but even industry members and especially his friend Anupam Kher. And today on his first birth anniversary the actor kept a small get-together in his remembrance and there we spotted Satish Kauhsik's wife and daughter who still looked extremely devastated by his death.

's daughter Vanshika is not yet over his death and she cries every night before sleeping on the bed as the void is still there and will always be. Satish Kaushik's nephew Nishant in an interaction revealed how hard it is for his family to cope up from his loss. Talking about Vanshika precisely he said, "She is missing Satish ji, and says 'papa's birthday has come, but he is not here'. Indeed it is very heartbreaking, Nishant even added that she made a special birthday card for her late father and is trying to be very brave and the family is there for her.

had hosted a birth anniversary celebration for Satish Kaushik and Vanshika looked a little stronger as the veteran actor bought her to pose for the shutterbugs. Satish Kaushik left the world on March 9 after suffering a cardiac attack in Delhi. After the late filmmaker's death, there were lots of speculations of his death being a murder but his wife soon rubbished all the rumours and asked the media to stop believing in these baseless speculations and let them grieve in peace.