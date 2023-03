The sudden demise of Satish Kaushik has left a void in Bollywood that cannot be filled ever. The actor passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. He took his last breath in the early hours today in Gurugram, Delhi. His close friend Anupam Kher confirmed the sad news through a social media post. Sharing the news he wrote an emotional note remembering his late friend. Many people from the industry including, Kangana Ranaut, Govinda, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and more mourns the death of the ace actor-director. Also Read - Satish Kaushik death: When Mr India actor offered Neena Gupta a marriage proposal and pass Masaba off as their child

is known for his prominent roles such as Calendar from Mr. India and Pappu Pager from Deewana Mastana. He left for the heavenly abode all of a sudden after playing Holi a day ago. The actor’s post-mortem is currently underway in Delhi and the autopsy report is awaited. Post that the mortal remains will be flown to Mumbai for the funeral. According to ETimes reports the dead body is expected to be transferred to Mumbai from Delhi by air ambulance at 3 pm.

Hearing the news his close friends and family members rushed to the capital and made quick arrangements. In order to carry mortal remains to home as soon as possible the autopsy is conducted on an urgent basis. His family members and friends are anticipated to land in Mumbai today by 4 pm along with mortal remains for the last rites. There is no update about when the funeral will take place. It can be confirmed after the mortal remains arrive at his Mumbai residence.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. His daughter is just 11 years old and is currently in a state of shock. He was last seen playing Holi with , Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhary, and others at and ’s house. In films, he will be last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency which is expected to release this year.