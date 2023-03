Bollywood is in utter shock right now with the sudden demise of Satish Kaushik and this has left a void in the Hindi film industry. Known for his famous role of Calendar in Mr. India he passed away at the age of 66. The cause of death is confirmed to be a heart attack after he fell unconscious. His close friend Anupam Kher shared the sad news. Satish Kaushik was a kind person with a big heart maintaining his long friendships. He was a close friend of Neena Gupta and supported her through tough days. Also Read - Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot stop thinking about him; Abhishek Bachchan calls the veteran actor the most gentle person in the industry

had once offered to marry Neena Gupta when she was pregnant and was parted by Viv Richards. Being a great supportive friend he didn't think of anything but offered a helping hand to his friend in need in order to save her from society. Neena raised her child alone and the actor asked her to marry him as the black skin tone of the child will not be questioned. In her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' which was published a few years ago, described her long friendship with Kaushik. She revealed that when she became pregnant with cricketer Viv Richards' child, the actor had suggested to her that she pass the child off as his after getting married.

At that time Neena was unmarried and was expecting backlash for having a child. In her book she revealed that Kaushik told her that if the child is born with dark skin, she can just say it's his and they can get married and nobody will suspect a thing. Years later in an interview, the ace actor-director spoke of the situation and revealed they have been friends since 1975 and he didn't want to see Neena Gupta alone.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of Neena Gupta mourns the loss of Satish Kaushik after he passed away on 8th March 2023. She took to her social media to share a throwback picture of her mother and Satish Kaushik. She penned a heartfelt note that read, “Rest in peace Kaushik uncle – you gave mom the greatest gift… your kindness through all those years – will miss you.” One of his most memorable films with Neena has been ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’.