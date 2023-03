Indian cinema lost one of the talented actor-filmmaker and comedian Satish Kaushik yesterday. It came as a huge shock for everyone when Anupam Kher announced that Satish Kaushik is no more. It is said that he suffered a heart attack in Gurugram. The actor was brought down to Mumbai and he was cremated in front of his family members, friends and well-wishers. Anupam Kher has been Satish Kaushik's best friend and it is a very big loss for him. The actor is struggling to come to terms with his friend's demise. Also Read - Someone photoshopped Anupam Kher on the Iron Throne and he is overjoyed

Anupam Kher struggles to come to terms with Satish Kaushik's demise

Since yesterday, Entertainment News has been full of updates on Satish Kaushik's tragic ad untimely demise. When he was cremated last night, Anupam Kher was with him throughout his final journey. The actor has now shared a gut-wrenching video in which he revealed that he wants to get rid of the feeling of the sense of loss. In the video, we see him turning emotional as well. "It's killing me," he says as he has been friends with Satish for about 45 years.

He recalls how they started their journey and their bond. He shared that he was wondering what to eat and almost picked his phone and dialled his friend, Satish. He says it's tough. Anupam recollects how they started dreaming together and even started their journeys together from the National School of Drama. He recalls how they worked hard and achieved success, getting jealous of each other and also bickering with each other. And despite that, they would call each other every morning.

Watch Anupam Kher's heart-breaking video remembering Satish Kaushik here:

Recently, Anupam Kher thanked Amul Cool for giving a cool tribute to Satish Kaushik.

So true!!! Thank you @Amul_Coop for this beautiful and sensitive tribute for my friend #SatishKaushik. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6hxc58bMBb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 10, 2023

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. He will be seen in Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency which also features Anupam Kher. The actor is survived by his wife, Shashi and their daughter, Vanshika.