's sudden demise has left everyone in the industry stunned, and how. Right from , , , , , and others, everyone is mourning the death of Mr. India and is remembering him as the gem of a person he was. Rakulpreet Singh, who was seen working with him in her latest release Chatriwaali, was spotted in the city by shutterbugs, where she was asked to express her grief and share her fond memories with the veteran actor. Rakul said that she cannot believe yet that it is gone and called him the most talented actor.

The netizens are badly judging the actress for expressing her grief, as according to him, she is at least afflicted and is grabbing attention as she was not dressed appropriately to mourn the demise of the actor and was in the make-up room. Many slammed her for her outfit, and others were sad that she can continue with her shopping as she is not affected at all.

Watch the video of Rakulpreet Singh expressing her grief over Satish Kaushik's death.

Well, these judgments have become a part of celebrities' lives. Social anxiety is definitely a scrutinised place to live where everyone is judged for anything and everything. Speaking of Satish Kaushik, his mortal remains have been brought to Mumbai, and the last rites have begun. Many celebrities, like , , and Raj Babbar, have reached the veteran actor's residence to pay their last respects to him. and share the grudges of the family. Satish Kaushik has a 10-year-old daughter, and at the age of 57, he was blessed with a daughter; he had lost a 2-year-old son before having his daughter. Satish has left his young daughter and wife after him.