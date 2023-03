left the world deeply saddened and shocked over his sudden demise. The entire industry had gathered to bid him goodbye. Right from , , , and many more, they paid their last respects to the veteran actor. We saw breaking down as he was leading all the last rites responsibilities of his friend Satish Kaushal. The people in the industry were numb and teary-eyed seeing Satish Kaushik leave the world all of sudden. This video of superstar Salman Khan shows he is heartbroken by the death of the veteran actor as he attends his last rites and tries to control his tears. Also Read - Satish Kaushik death: Anupam Kher breaks down in tears at the last rites of the iconic star [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Salman Khan controlling his tears at Satish Kaushik's last rites will leave your moist eyes.

Salman Khan even remembered his Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik on his death day and took to Twitter to express his grief, " "Always loved, cared and respected him and shall always remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace and strength to family and loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji.". Salman Khan shared a very strong bond with Satish Kauhsik, and his camaraderie with both Actir and Iretor was admired by many.

Satish Kaushik was one of the finest actors in the industry, and he has given us a lot of memorable roles that we can cherish forever, and one of them is Calendar from Mr. India. Satish Kaushik's death once again proved life is unpredictable and how. The veteran actor just two days before his death celebrated Holi, clicked pictures with his friends, and posted them on Instagram.

Satish Kaushik will be last seen in ’s Emergency, where he will play the role of politician Jagjivan Ram.