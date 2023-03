Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik is no more. Best known for penning dialogues for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Satish Kaushik breathed his last at the age of 67. He is also known for essaying the role of Calendar in Mr India. His sudden demise comes as a shock to all as it was just two days ago that he had made a post about celebrating Holi. The actor attended Javed Akhtar's Holi bash and enjoys himself thoroughly. He posted a picture with Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal just a few hours ago. Also Read - Someone photoshopped Anupam Kher on the Iron Throne and he is overjoyed

Check out lost post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

The news of his demise was confirmed by who penned a tribute for him on Twitter. Anupam Kher penned a heartbreaking note stating that life will never be the same without him. On social media, many are expressing shock and grief over his sudden demise. Last he was seen in Kaagaz. Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shared a very close bond.

Check out Anupam Kher's tweet below:

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! ??? pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

A report in Indian Express states that Satish Kaushik suffered a massive heart attack while he was waiting for someone in the car. He was in Gurugram visiting a relative. His mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai after postmortem. May his soul rest in peace.