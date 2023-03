Life is unpredictable and how, just a day ago, Satish Kaushik happily celebrated Holi at Javed Akhtar's Holi party and looked so happy and vibrant, and now the death news of the veteran actor has left the industry people shocked and how. As per reports, Satish Kaushik suffered a major heart attack and passed away. The entire industry is mourning the death of Mr. India. Satish Kaushik was one of the most lovely and happy-go-lucky individuals. Right from , , , and many other celebrities are expressing their grief over his death. Also Read - Satish Kaushik passes away at 67 after a massive heart attack

Anupam Kher was extremely close to Satish Kaushik; he took to Twitter to mourn his death and mention how life wouldn't be the same without him.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! ??? pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.? @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

RIP Satish ji ? You will be missed ? Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/XghGjw5K3u — (@arbaazSkhan) March 9, 2023

The last rites of Satish Kaushik will take place today, and many celebrities will attend to pay their last visit to the most talented actor in the industry. Satish Kaushik was last seen in Thar along with Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.