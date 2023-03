Satish Kaushik has passed away due to a massive heart attack. The veteran actor was reportedly in Gurugram as he visited some of his relatives, and the actor suffered a heart attack in the capital and was taken to the Fortis Hospital. The reports suggest that the 67-year-old actor's body will be brought to Mumbai. The actor was last seen in Anil Kapoor's Thar, but that wasn't his last film. The actor will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, and he will be seen playing the role of Jagjivan Ram in this Indira Gandhi biopic. Also Read - Satish Kaushik passes away at 66: Mr India to Tere Naam, a look at his most iconic work

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing Indira Gandhi, and this is her most ambitious film as she has put all her properties on a mortgage to make this film. And the reports suggest that Satish Kaushik has completed his shooting, and he will definitely be a part of the film; there is no question of his replacement.

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik's death left Kangana Ranaut shocked who is also producing Emergency and expressed her grief over his death and wrote," Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti".

Watch the last video of Satish Kaushik singing for the photographers at the Holi party.

Satish Kaushik was last seen in the city on Holi festival, where he was seen attending Holi party and happily posed for shutterbugs.