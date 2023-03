Satish Kaushik’s death has left his family devastated, and industry insiders are shocked at how it happened. The veteran actor suffered a massive heart attack when he was in Delhi due to some professional commitment, and he was rushed to Fortis hospital, but the filmmaker actor couldn’t survive and left the world, and now, after the death of the filmmaker, there is a bizarre claim made by this businessman's wife that he was killed. Yes, you read it right. As per reports, businessman Vikas Malu's second wife filed a complaint with the police alleging that her husband owned Rs. 15 crore of the late actor and they had an argument over their mutual business, and he demanded to return his money. Also Read - Satish Kaushik's directorial debut Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja; look back at late actor's other iconic movies [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Satish Kaushik dancing at Vikas Malu's Holi party at his farmhouse is going viral.

Vikas Malu's second wife told ANI, "Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish Ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given him. But my husband said that he will give the money to India." She further added, "When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for a loss during the COVID period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money; he even said that he would use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That's why I have brought this angle to the police for a "fair investigation".