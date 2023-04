Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika Kaushik is not over her father’s death, and on his birth anniversary she wrote a heartwarming letter for him that will leave you teary-eyed with a heavy heart. In the video shared by Anupam Kher, who is a very dear friend of Satish Kaushik, he is seen holding a mic for Vanshika, where she reads a letter that she has written for her late father, showing that she has bravely accepted his death at such a young age. While she reads the letter for Satish Kaushik, you can see Anupam Kher controlling his emotions and tears, while Anil Kapoor, who too attended the celebration of late actor Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary, was teary-eyed. Vanshika is definitely a brave girl, and her love and strength are an inspiration to the little one. Also Read - Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary; 'I miss you beyond words' [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Satish Kaushik's 11 year old daughter Vanshika reading a letter for him on his birth anniversary that will leave you teary eyed and how.

Anupam Kher too consoled Vanshika, saying she would always see a father figure in him. Definitely, Anupam Kher is proving to be a very good friend of Satish Kaushik in this tough time. Anupam Kher had mentioned how Vanshika was very shy and unkind to share the letter with the work and express her feelings about his late father in front of the work; she wanted him to keep the letter near his picture, but it was he who encouraged her to read the letter out loud and vent her emotions. Well, bringing out your emotions, especially after losing your loved ones, is extremely important, especially with a little girl like Vanshika. Vanshika cries every night for her father before she goes to bed and she is trying to cope up from her father's death but it is damn hard for her as she was extremely close to him.

Satish Kaushik has definitely earned for friend like Anupam Kher who pledged to be the best buddy ever. Anupam is like a rock to Kaushik family and is there for them through thick and thin, especially after the loss of the veteran actor and filmmaker. Satish ji, you are dearly missed.