Life is unpredictable, and death is the only truth. Satish Kaushik left the world two days ago, and the entire industry is deeply affected by his sudden demise. And one person who still cannot get over his death is his buddy, veteran actor Anupam Kher; both of these veterans shared 45 years of long friendship. Satish Kaushik was in Delhi to attend a Holi festival with his relatives. He didn't want to die, and his manager Santosh Rai reveals that his last words were he doesn't want to die," and this will instantly break your heart. Santosh Rai revealed that he really was scared of dying and knew he wouldn't survive. Santosh recalls hearing Satish shouting out of nowhere at 11 p.m and they ran to Fortis Hospital, where he asked him to look after his wife and daughter and said, " 'Mujhe Vanshika ke liye jeena hai. Mujhe lagta hai, main nahi bachunga. Shashi aur Vanshika ka khayyal rakhna'"

Satish Kaushik, who celebrated Holi at 's house before two days of his death, left everyone shell-shocked by going all of a sudden. The entire industry, right from , , , , , and , mourned the death of the actor and paid their last respects to him.

There were many actors who shared their heartwarming anecdotes with the late actor and filmmaker, and one of them is , who hailed him as the most loved person ever and called him the best landlord during his struggling days. , who was very close to the actor, spoke about how humble he never used to charge money from the producers for doing films, and he insisted that he take money for doing Aunty No. 1 with him. Satish Kaushik will be last in Emergency, a film by .