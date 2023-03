Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik has finally come out and lashed out at the claims that her husband and veteran actor were murdered by businessman Vikas Malu. The businessman's second wife made these shocking accusations against him: that he murdered Satish Kaushik due to having a debt of Rs 15 crore, and that after the veteran filmmaker and actor demanded his money, Vikas planned his murder by inviting him to his farm house in Delhi, Gurugram. Shashi Kaushik spoke to the media and said," It's completely false, there was no fight. She has levelled false allegations. We have shown the postmortem report which informed that he had 98% blockage. She is separated from her husband. So maybe she is doing it to gain sympathy or to get him into trouble over this." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Anushka Sharma hails Virat Kohli as inspiration after 75th Test ton, late Satish Kaushik's last words leave fans emotional and more

Watch the video of Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik slamming the allegations of the veteran actor being murdered.

However, these allegations are false, and even the postmortem report doesn't reveal anything suspicious but a natural cardiac arrest. Satish Kaushik's wife is extremely upset with her husband's death being a mockery and clarified that no money Vikas Malu owns of them and he is too rich to even plan the murder for money. Shashi Kaushik, one for all, shut down the speculations and asked the media to refrain from indulging in this controversy and respect her husband's death.

Satish Kaushik was a lively man, and Vikas Malu too is hurt by all these allegations against him and shared a video of the filmmaker having fun at his farmhouse while he was present there to celebrate Holi. Vikas Malu's second wife had claimed, "My husband promised Kaushik that he would repay the money soon. When I asked my husband what was the matter, he said that he lost Kaushik's money during the Covid pandemic. My husband also said that he was planning to get rid of Kaushik".