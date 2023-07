Satish Shah shared a harrowing experience that exemplified this problem. He recalled a moment when he was in the hospital, deeply worried about his wife's life-threatening condition. During this tense and serious time, a person approached him with an insensitive request for jokes, unable to grasp the gravity of the situation. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, actor Satish Shah addressed the issue of Indian audiences categorizing actors who perform comic roles as 'comedians'. He emphasized that this tendency creates a problem, particularly with Indian viewers, as they often fail to differentiate between the actor and the funny characters portrayed on screen. Also Read - Vaibhavi Upadhyaya death: JD Majethia reveals what exactly happened and how did Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star lose her life in car accident [WATCH VIDEO]

He narrated, "My wife was seriously ill, she was almost dying on the operation table. And I was very tense because we'd been married only for three months. I was sitting outside, very worried, and a guy comes to me and says, 'Kya yaar, aap aise serious baithe ho, ache nahi lag rahe ho, koi joke-woke maaro' (Why do you look so serious? It doesn't suit you. Tell me a joke).'"

Satish admitted that the remark almost provoked him to react with a 'knockout punch', but he managed to exercise restraint and walked away. He acknowledged that such encounters are part of the baggage that comes with being an actor.

Satish Shah has been happily married to Madhu Shah since 1972, and he continues to entertain audiences with his versatile performances on screen. Satish Shah, with a career spanning back to the 1970s, has garnered immense recognition for his impeccable comic roles in notable projects like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. His exceptional comedic timing and wit have earned him a special place in the hearts of the audience.

However, his last major theatrical film was Humshakals, which was almost a decade ago. Satish Shah candidly expressed that the experience of working on Humshakals wasn't the most pleasant one, and it led him to question his continued presence in the acting world.

The disappointing experience left him contemplating why he was still pursuing acting. In light of this, Satish Shah decided to take an extended sabbatical from acting. This break allowed him to step back and reassess his priorities in the industry. Despite being away from the limelight, his contributions to Indian cinema and television continue to be cherished and remembered fondly by fans.