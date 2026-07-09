Satluj: Diljit Dosanjh's film to be SCREENED at Gurudwaras across 5 states after getting removed from OTT?

After being removed from ZEE5 within 48 hours of release, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj will now be screened at gurudwaras across Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu to keep Jaswant Singh Khalra's story alive.

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj may no longer be available on ZEE5 in India, but its journey is far from over. After the film was taken down from the streaming platform just two days after its release, several gurudwaras across North India have stepped forward to make sure the story keeps reaching people. Community screenings of the film are now being organised at gurudwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jammu. The whole effort is aimed at keeping the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra alive, even though the movie is no longer streaming online.

Satluj to be screened at Gurudwaras?

According to a Mid-day report, gurudwara committees, with support from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), have come together to host these public screenings.

The campaign is already picking up steam. In Jammu, Satluj (originally titled Punjab '95) is scheduled to be screened at four gurudwaras between July 10 and July 13. In Jaipur, a public screening has been announced for July 11 at the Baba Fateh Singh Auditorium inside Chandi Ki Taksal Gurudwara. The initiative has also received strong support in Delhi. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka has reportedly backed the screenings while urging ZEE5 to bring the film back on its platform.

Explaining why the community has taken this step, an SGPC source told the publication, "The community doesn’t want this story to disappear simply because the film is unavailable online. If people cannot watch it on OTT, gurudwaras are opening their doors. Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story deserves to be seen."

Why was Satluj removed from ZEE5?

Satluj is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the Punjabi human rights activist who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the 1990s.

The film premiered on ZEE5 in India on July 3, but was removed from the platform within 48 hours. Reports claimed that the Centre directed the streaming service to take down the film under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, citing security concerns.

According to reports, authorities feared the film could potentially fuel pro-Khalistan sentiment or lead to public unrest, which reportedly influenced the decision to remove it.

A film delayed for years

The road to release had already been a tough one for Satluj. Completed nearly four years ago, the film spent years stuck in the certification process. Originally titled Ghallughara, it was later renamed Punjab '95 after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly cleared it with 21 cuts. However, the filmmakers challenged the decision, following which the matter went before the CBFC's revising committee.

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According to reports, the revising committee recommended 127 cuts, including changes to the film's title and even the name of the protagonist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. The makers refused to accept the extensive modifications, resulting in years of delay.

Eventually, the film was released on ZEE5 in its uncut version under the title Satluj. However, the release proved to be short-lived, as it disappeared from the platform within two days.

The decision sparked criticism from the SGPC and several Punjab-based political parties. Reacting to the controversy, Diljit Dosanjh later said that the film's removal was "bound to happen."

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

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