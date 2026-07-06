Satluj: What is Diljit Dosanjh's film all about? Singer-actor breaks silence after movie REMOVED from OTT; 'I am with Punjab till I die'

Diljit Dosanjh reacted after Satluj was removed from OTT, saying he expected the takedown. The actor also claimed the film's story can no longer be silenced as it has already reached audiences.

Satluj removed from OTT: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, was removed from ZEE5 in India on Sunday evening, July 5, just two days after its premiere on the streaming platform. The film, however, continues to be available for streaming internationally on ZEE5 Global. While the sudden removal came as a shock to many fans, Diljit revealed that he had already expected it and wasn’t surprised by the decision.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to the Satluj takedown

During an Instagram Live session after Satluj was taken down, Dosanjh said in Punjabi that the decision did not come as a surprise to him. He revealed that he had expected the film to be removed on Monday but was surprised it happened a day earlier on Sunday evening. Despite the setback, the actor said he was happy that the film had already reached audiences, adding that many viewers had downloaded it before it was taken off.

Dosanjh alleged that efforts to silence Punjab's voice have continued since 1995, claiming that the same persists even in 2026. He added that, despite the film's removal, Satluj can no longer be silenced because its story has already reached audiences far and wide.

Diljit says the makers didn't seek help for Satluj's release

The actor also shared that neither he nor the makers sought help from the Punjabi film industry or Bollywood. "We’ve been fighting to get this film released for the last three to four years. We never went to anyone asking for support. I never asked anyone from my industry, nor did I ever ask anyone in Bollywood to help release our film, support us, or stand by us. We fought this battle ourselves."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit also shared that seeing the impact of Satluj on audiences gave him hope. Recalling one such moment, he said he saw a young boy overseas reading about Jaswant Singh Khalra, adding that young people are now talking about the activist and his legacy. Emphasising that Khalra's sacrifice cannot be erased, Diljit said, "His sacrifice cannot go to waste. Today, every home is talking about him."

Zee5 issues a statement

ZEE5 confirmed taking down Satluj in an official post on Instagram, adding that the movie will remain unavailable in India until further notice. It also affirmed its support for the movie.

"At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives," it said.

ZEE5 said it would try to bring back the film through due process. "We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," it added.

What is the story of Satluj?

Satluj is based on one of Punjab's darkest chapters in the 1990s, when civilians allegedly disappeared and were cremated without informing their families. It tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist from Punjab. Born in 1952 in Amritsar, he was known for exposing cases of alleged killings and secret cremations. A bank worker, he later switched to full-time activism.

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