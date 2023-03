Kartik Aaryan has come a long way since Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor has become one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. Post the stupendous success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he became a loved star. He then delivered films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhamaka and many more. Now, he has quite a few films in the pipeline. His next is Satya Prem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani. Kartik Aaryan is quite active on social media and his latest post is dedicated to this film. Also Read - Prabhas' Baahubali and Adipurush have this amazing connection that's sure to leave fans gushing

reveals deets about a scene from Satya Prem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Instagram to share with his fans that he had a heart-wrenching day at the shoot. He shared a picture in which he could be seen staring at something. In the caption, he revealed some details about the scene but of course indirectly. He wrote, "Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you." Well, one can say that Saty Prem Ki Katha will have an emotional, heart-touching scene that will leave everyone moved. Fans are already excited for the film. Many penned that they are looking forward to Satya Prem Ki Katha. A comment read, "Can't wait for the epic love story."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post below:

Satya Prem Ki Katha will release on June 29, 2023. It is being directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is for the second time that Kartik Aaryan and will be seen together after 2. Their chemistry was loved by tha fans and fans are looking forward to another hit.

Apart from Satya Prem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan has others films like , Captain Indian and more. He also has a Kabir Khan film in his kitty but the film is yet untitled.