The highly anticipated trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha has been released and the internet cannot stop raving about how soulful, musical and romantic the trailer was. After thesuccessful launch of the trailer, the team of Satyaprem Ki Katha clearly cannot stopsmiling after receiving an overwhelming response. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film is a beautiful romantic saga; fans are in love with their chemistry

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen playing the lover boy Satyaprem in the film shares a picture of all smiling faces from his team and writes“Couldn't sleeplast night because of nervousness and didn't sleep today because of happiness High on. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's new loved up poster will make you restless to watch the film

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Bringing all the love back on the big screens, the trailer promises an out-and-out purlove story for the audience after a long time. The trailer brings in a crackling chemistry of the most loved on-screen pair, Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani and the internet went berserk watching them spread magic on screen. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June2023. Also Read - Kiara Advani gifts herself a swanky new Mercedes Maybach car worth Rs3 crore