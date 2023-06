Casting scams have always happened in this industry and often new-comers fall prey to their tactics. Many actors from the industry have shared their fake casting experiences and now actor Arjun Aneja, who is a well-known name in the industry, looked back at the time when he was asked to invest a huge sum of money by a fake casting agent. Also Read - Is Ranbir Kapoor following Kartik Aaryan’s footsteps to promote his next release Animal? [Exclusive]

He was really shocked by the incident and sensed his fishy intensions

Sharing the incident, he says, "One normal day, I went to the market in the morning and suddenly a guy came to me and asked if I was an actor. I was shocked, but yet I replied to his question with a yes and he then told me, 'Sir, we were in search for a face like you',. 'Could you please come and meet our producer?'. He took me to the nearby restaurant, the producer came and started enquiring about the work I had done. He further told me about the film he is gonna make and he needs more 5 lakh rupees for the budget. He asked me to invest in that project and in return he would launch me. However, I didn't reply to him, he kept giving me a brief about his project and convincing me to invest." Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's fees for the film is SHOCKING; Check out how much other actors charged

Arjun further says, "I was literally shocked by the incident and sensed his fishy intentions. Post that, I never contacted him nor did he, but it could be scary if I had invested the money because they were totally fake people." Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan is having sleepless nights ahead of the film's release, here's why

Trending Now

Giving a piece of advice to the aspiring actors, Arjun says, "In my opinion, every actor should be very cautious while attending any meeting or visiting a casting agent. They shouldn't pay any money to an unknown person for auditions or casting. Nowadays, casting scams are on the rise and actors should be aware of their tactics."

Professionally, the actor has acted in shows- Balika Vadhu, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Sadda Haq. Not only this, he played a prominent character in the film Neerja and was a part of the MX Original's new web series “Hello Mini”. Now, the actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film- Satyaprem Ki Katha.