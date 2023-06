Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting after Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 which is with Satyaprem Ki Katha. About four songs from the film have been released which are Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Sujju Patakha and Sun Sajni. And now, tomorrow, another song is going to be released which is Pasoori Nu. It is a remake of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill sung Pasoori which is from the Coke studio. The song has been a massive hit. And when the reports of the remake surfaced, fans from Pakistan and even in India were furious.

Makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha release a teaser of Pasoori Nu

Just a couple of hours ago, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, Satyaprem Ki Katha, dropped a teaser of Pasoori Nu. The teaser video of Pasoori Nu features Kartik singing the song while Arijit Singh has sung the vocals. Kiara Advani looks very pretty as she features in the song. Both Kiara and Kartik are seen in white. They look very gorgeous in the video. Apart from Arijit, it is said Tulsi Kumar has also lent her vocals to the song. The teaser is going viral on entertainment news.

Arijit Singh gets flak; fans come to his defence

While T'Series is getting a lot of flak for remaking Pasoori, Arijit Singh is getting a lot of bashing too. Some of his fans feel that Arijit should have refused to sing the recreational track. However, the fans of the singer have come to his defence. They have been talking about the number of remakes and the number of original songs that the singer has sung and feel that he should not be targeted for the same. Some have also said that only Arijit Singh can do justice to the Pasoori remake. Check out the tweets here:

Arijit only sing 10-15 songs this year out of 200+ Bollywood songs If you still think he is overused it means you only listen to him. — Ã Viràt Fán (@AllAboutKohli07) June 25, 2023

Yaar Arijit da ko yeh song nhi Gaana chahiye tha

Kuch log toh ab troll Karna start Kar denge — Ayaan Muhtasim AH (@ayaan_muhtasim) June 25, 2023

Poochne ki baat ye hai ki Arijit ko kaunsa loan chukana hai jo ye gaane maan bhi gaya? https://t.co/W2Pq0EzHYS — Tatsat Pandey (@TatsatPandey9) June 25, 2023

Sir Ek Sawal Kya Jawab Mai Arijit Singh ka Koi Song hai...#AskSRK @iamsrk — Haider Yousufzai | عبدالقادر قادری (@Haider_Yzi) June 25, 2023

Still it'll get the hype because its Arijit Singh. — ?? (@ravalsSohneya) June 25, 2023

Woh 2-4 jo Arijit ke barey mein yeh negativity spread karte hai wohi sab milkar yeh sab karte rehte hai . Aur koi kam toh hote nhi honge shayad ? — Anonýmous ? (@__Anoonymous__) June 25, 2023

Bass 5 seconds ka sunn ke hi logo ne hate chalu kar diya. Arijit will always sound better than Ali Sethi ?‍♀️ https://t.co/8g3W0QfWUR — ?? (@Ojasism) June 25, 2023

Ye arijit Singh ka over dose ho raha bc

evey movie me same sound karta

hez getting repetitive Kesariya bhi avg hi tha bus catchy tune ne bacha liya . Bollywood music lovers hype avg content over class. https://t.co/e5iRv23qTI — Sumya ? (@Malhar_Wari) June 25, 2023

wtf arijit singh ruined pasoori — Amina. (@_amina_anas) June 25, 2023

Very disappointing that Arijit agreed to this. He is one artist who is in a position to put his foot down to Tseries. — Anu (@HiThisIsAnu) June 25, 2023

Kuch remakes bhi ache hote upar se Arijit ki awaj me to❤️ — Aryan Singh Rajput (@Aryan_Tweets_78) June 25, 2023

We want Arijit Singh in every songs love you tseries — Arjitian (@arjitian) June 25, 2023

Even if its arijit singing , I don't want pasoori to end up like this. https://t.co/yfZfwX6jms — Yazh (@fine_appledaisy) June 25, 2023

My ears are hurting!! Bollywood's rendition of #Passori fails to capture the magic of the original. Why, oh why, Arijit? https://t.co/eCStyLvoGb — Raheel Rao (@RaheelARao) June 25, 2023

Akhir kaar rochak Kohli ko sharam ai ARIJIT SINGH sth Collab krliya geo ARIJITIANS POWER IS ONTHER LEVEL ? pic.twitter.com/fY1N1sZEkS — Arjitian (@arjitian) June 25, 2023

Arijit Singh is Best ?❤️ — Arjitian (@arjitian) June 25, 2023

But but Arijit sounds same ?. How can someone hate/troll him by ignoring songs like Laal Ishq, Ayat, Phir Le Aaya, Jaan Nisaar, Qafirana, Bandeya, Binte Dil, Uska Hi banna, ADHM, Milne Hai Mujhse,Subah Subah... . Most versatile singer currently. Love you man @Atmojoarjalojo ❤ https://t.co/1fbP5exhzu — S O N U (@AkkiSonu_) June 25, 2023

idk arijit singh can do justice to the song probably — Lucky (@ayanokouji_22) June 25, 2023

Makes me sad because I fuck with Arijit Singh heavy but this is too bad.?? — BM (@SBMS2k00) June 25, 2023

arijit singh izzat abroo bhi koi cheez hai baaqiyon ki nahin rahi tum to mehfooz rakhte https://t.co/56Dwj0aUiw — akbar hassan (@khatmal23) June 25, 2023

i have started disliking Arijit already ? — S (@TutaHuaSazHuMai) June 25, 2023

And they thought using Arijit would save them lmao. — Rikken. (@PatelRikken) June 25, 2023

Talking about Pasoori, Arijit Singh sang Pasoori at his concert in Mumbai. Fans back then had loved his rendition of Pasoori during the concert. Arijit Singh is a great singer and his concerts are loved by fans big time. However, this time around, despite singing before, the backlash is immense. Satyaprem Ki Katha is releasing on 29th June 2023. Pasoori Nu's full song is dropping tomorrow.