Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are here to take us on a whirlwind romance with Satyaprem Ki Katha, which theatrically premiered today, June 29. The pair made the right noises when they co-starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, Kartik and Kiara have once again weaved magic with their second collaboration. This comes not from us, but from the early reviews of the film. Earlier, we reported that Satyaprem Ki Katha failed to mint even 1 crore through advance bookings for its opening day. Proving us wrong, the latest reports suggest that this Sameer Vidwans directorial has already entered the 2-crore club.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collects over 2 crore from opening day collections

Satyaprem Ki Katha has highly benefited from the day of its release, as we predicted previously. Today marks the joyous celebration of Eid-Al-Adha or Bakrid, making it a holiday for some. It has served to be a boon for the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer, drawing in the walk-in audience. As per a report by KoiMoi, Satyaprem Ki Katha has grossed a total of Rs 2.05 crore for its opening day, from the sale of advance tickets.

Satyaprem Ki Katha sold over 50,000 tickets

According to Pinkvilla, Satyaprem Ki Katha sold about 25,000 tickets in three prominent cineplexes, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Now, sources have claimed that the romantic comedy has been able to sell as many as 56,000 tickets in India. So far, Satyaprem Ki Katha has been receiving positive reviews, getting much-needed love from the audience. Chances are that if such good talk surrounding the film continues, it might raise a huge profit, minting crores at the box office.

Shae Gill speaks on Pasoori remake

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha was slammed by a certain section of people for the Pasoori song remake. The original track that was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has been reprised for the film, with a slightly altered title, Pasoori Nu. The new one has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Recently, Shae Gill broke her silence on the Pasoori remake. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pakistani singer requested fans to not send hate to the new version of the song. “Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake,” she adviced.