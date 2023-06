Continuing to steal the show with his charm and persona, Kartik as Sattu is one of the most lovable characters of all times. Making every girl falling in love with his role, even the industry is all praises for the Kartik Aaryan’s film as they rightly said: Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha box office Day 1 prediction: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan film shows a spike after low advance booking

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "#SatyapremKiKatha is such a noble movie. @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani @gajrajrao Supriya Phatak, @kamera002 Karan Shrikant Sharma @sameervidwans. @roycharu you are so awesome and only wishing you many more movies to shine brighter with your craft. @shareenmantri #KishorArora @sajid.nadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala Thankyou for supporting good stories and storytellers. Happiness and wellbeing to all of you. May this movie shine like a bright star.

Kartik Aaryan is the herat of this wonderful film

Producer Amul V Mohan, "My words won't do justice to how proud I'm of you @kartikaaryan You're the heart of this wonderful film that hits the right notes: So happy for you brother! Shine on"

Producer Murad Khetani, “Heartwarming performances@kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani Absolutely loved #SPKk here’s wishing the entire team all the very best for great success!!”

Lulia V Vantur, “I loved the movie, the message, the sincerity of the actors @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani and the whole cast, the music, the visuals and emotions. Congratulations @sajid.nadiadwala & @wardakhannadiadwala & team. The actor has gone out and expressed all his gratitude towards them on his social media. He has been reposting and retweeting all the reviews coming his way, basking in all the glory. With an excellent opening record, the actor continues to make headlines with each of his films.