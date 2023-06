Satyaprem Ki Katha, headlined by the fresh pair of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, will hit the theatres on Thursday. The advance bookings of the Sameer Vidwans directorial began on Monday, June 26. Going by the sales trends, Satyaprem Ki Katha paints a grim picture. The upcoming romantic comedy is yet to breach the 1 crore mark. According to a media report, Satyaprem Ki Katha has minted just a meagre sum of Rs 0.90 crore in India, for the opening day. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani fixes her dress while Kartik Aaryan turns her shield; fans are in love with their chemistry

Satyaprem Ki Katha advance booking collections

Satyaprem Ki Katha’s advance booking statistics, look quite pale, with the film failing to earn even 1 crore for its opening day. But, there still remains hope, if you consider the film’s day of release. That’s because, June 29 marks the festival of Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, which is usually counted as a holiday. It can prove to be a boon for the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer, bringing in the walk-in crowd to the cineplexes. According to Pinkvilla, the advanced tickets for the first-day show are four times higher than the tickets sold for Friday, and the weekend ahead. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Most stylish Traditional and Bohemian outfits of Kiara Advani

Satyaprem Ki Katha opening day ticket sale

The report claimed that Satyaprem Ki Katha has sold approximately 25,000 tickets in three leading cineplexes, which include PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis for its opening day. Reportedly, while PVR has successfully sold 13,000 tickets, Inox has sold 7,500 tickets and Cinepolis has sold 4,250 tickets. Taking into account the opening day ticket receipts, it can be predicted that Satyaprem Ki Katha might register a collection of about 7-8 crores on the day of its release. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha first movie review out: 'Will remain in people's heart for a long long time'

Satyaprem Ki Katha cast

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s second collaboration, after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film’s trailer has successfully arrested our attention while the Aaj Ke Baad track is already been reigning in our playlists. Besides Kartik and Kiara, the rom-com also stars Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, and Supriya Pathak in important roles.



Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film timeline

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, both have an interesting line up of films. While Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled action entertainer, Kiara has been roped in for director S Shankar’s Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan.