Satyaprem Ki Katha is the film everyone is waiting for. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have come together once again after the bumper success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The film is an emotional ride all through going by the trailers. Yesterday, a party was held where the movie was shown to a select few. The songs of Satyaprem Ki Katha have caught on with the audience. However, the remake of Pasoori is getting a mixed response. Ashvini Yardi who worked with Kiara Advani on the film Fugly has apparently watched the film. She said she was proud of Kiara Advani who is her protege. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu: Arjiit Singh opens up on why he agreed to remake the popular song amid backlash

Satyaprem Ki Katha is an emotional love story. We can understand that Kartik Aaryan plays a character who is kind of good for nothing as said by his family. Ashvini Yardi wrote, "Take a bow Team #satyapremkikatha for making a movie that will remain people’s heart for a long long long time. Releasing on the 29th of June., please go with your entire family and yes take a few tissues too. Kiara my baby, you make me proud every time." Also Read - Pasoori Nu remake: Pakistani fans call out Satyaprem Ki Katha makers for 'copying'; say, 'This is straight up theft' [Read Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashvini Yardi (@ashviniyardi)

Fans of the two are elated with this review. They also asked the producer about a new season or show with the pair of Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey. She is the maker of Jamai Raja. The movie has sold over 12, 500 tickets so far in the national chains. This is a great sign given that the advance booking started late. The songs are a hit with the audience. Satyaprem Ki Katha should do well if the story clicks with the audience. Even another tweet said the movie had a surprise element and would impress audience. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani kickstart advance booking; here’s how much the ticket will cost in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Lot of our #BOW Family members asking about #SatyaPremKiKatha review & expectations. #KartikAaryan & #KiaraAdvani starrer will have fab start. Review will be out on Thursday 12 pm as film has something very ‘crucial’ element which CAN NOT be revealed. A big surprise &… https://t.co/fVxNhNhpQG pic.twitter.com/Ln4TOkMkVz — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) June 26, 2023

This has made us truly very excited about Satyaprem Ki Katha. We hope that it does well given the cast, music and production.