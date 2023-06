Satyaprem Ki Katha has released today, and all the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani fans have reached the theatres to witness this love story. While the fans and viewers are all set to enjoy the film on the big screen, the film has been leaked online on many sites in very bad and low quality. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Satyaprem Ki Katha is leaked on Tamilrockers, and that too in HD quality. This is indeed saddening that there are few who still like to watch the film in piracy and refrain from spending a small amount of money to enjoy the cinematic experience. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani set couple goals in white; Mrunal Thakur slips into a dangerously high-slit dress and more [VIEW PICS]

While there are few glimpses of the film that are available and going viral on social media and the fans are restless to watch the film in theatres, the glimpse of Kartik and Kiara from their wedding has been leaked, and one of the scenes in very low quality has been shared by the fans from the theatres. The mobile phones in the theatres are a threat to the producers, as there are many who like to share movie glimpses, or rather, half of the film, on their social media accounts with #SatyapremKiKatha on the release date. Also Read - Pasoori Nu from SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Pakistani singer Shae Gill reacts to HATE received by Bollywood version of her song; has THIS to say

The condition of #inox sapna sangeeta indore is pathetic

Blurr projection

Only audio no video on screen

Film stops after 10 minutes

20 percen5screen is black

9 am show #SatyaPremKiKatha @INOXMovies @_PVRCinemas @PicturesPVR pic.twitter.com/PvKwbRF08w — Samay Tamrkar (@SamayTimes) June 29, 2023

Last night Kiara and Kartik hosted a special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara's chemistry grabbed a lot of eyeballs, while many stars graced the screening of the film ahead of the release and were all praises for Kartik and Kiara. It seems like once again they have hit the right spot. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha Day 1 advance bookings: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film falls short of earning 1 crore