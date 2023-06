Just look at their crackling chemistry, The new poster of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's from their film Satyaprem Ki Katha is making fans go bonkers and how, After a long wait, the trailer for Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all set for release tomorrow. After giving a glimpse of this upcoming romantic musical love saga with the teaser and 'Naseeb Se' song, the makers dropped a beautiful poster just a day before the release of the trailer. This has surely raised excitement for the release of the film.



'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is one of the most talked-about films currently. Ever since the teaser of the film was released, it has fondly stated the beginning of the love season. Bringing the blockbuster Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani back on the screen after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is ruling the hearts of audiences with its soulful music and mesmerising larger-than-life visuals. While all this has compiled to raise the excitement of the audience to have more of this romantic love story, the makers brought an absolute surprise for the audience with a lovely poster. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the poster showed the chemistry of this magical couple. As this poster is nothing less than a treat, the trailer for the film is all set for its release tomorrow. Also Read - When Alia Bhatt was tagged as ‘jealous’ of Deepika Padukone due to her reaction over the latter being praised for film Tamasha [Watch video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Trending Now

The trailer of the film is said to be even more amazing, and it is the most awaited Indian film after a long time. Earlier, Kiara and Kartik were seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and their chemistry won heart, and fans are awaiting this one. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans won national awards for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023. Are you excited already?