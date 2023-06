Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stone unturned to promote their next film together. The Ki and Ka of Bollywood have bonded well, and they even share a great camaraderie off screen, and this video is proof. You can see how Kartik Aaryan turned into a gentleman as Kiara was seen fixing her dress. Kiara wore a crochet bustier dress that is worth around 2.2 lakh, and the fans are in awe of her hotness. They just cannot stop gushing about the chemistry the couple shares. Kartik and Kiara are one of the most popular and beloved onscreen couples, and their first film together, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a massive hit. With this, they became the blockbuster Jodi. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Most stylish Traditional and Bohemian outfits of Kiara Advani

Watch the video of Kartik Aaryan helping Kiara Advani fix her dress while they promote their film Satyaprem Ki Katha together in the city.

While fans are going over Kartik and Kiara's chemistry after watching this video, netizens have been taking digs at the stars, especially Kiara, for wearing an uncomfortable dress that leaves her fixing it all the time. One user said, Iska Har Baari, kuch na kuch dikhjata hai. Why they wear clothes that are so difficult to carry. Now reply to this saying: "It's her choice". Another user commented, "Even she could have turned around and adjusted". One more user raised a question over fans calling Kartik a gentleman for his gesture: "Truly gentleman, khud dekh raha hai, waaah!"

Talking about Kartik and Kiara's chemistry, just a few days ago, Kartik shared a beautiful picture of them from their film Satyaprem Ki Katha, and fans were excited to see them together. Many also said that Kartik and Kiara have a beautiful air compared with Sidharth Malhotra. While Kiara is head over heels in love with the man of her life and calls him her best friend, in her recent interview, Kiara couldn't stop raving about Sid, mentioned that she was lucky to marry her friend, and called him her home.