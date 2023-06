Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in the theatres on June 29. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has been receiving all the love from the masses. The film, helmed by Sameer Vidwans has hit the right chords, with moviegoers dropping multiple plaudits on the romantic drama. That’s not all, the film’s leading lady aka Kiara has been bestowed with praise for her performance. Overwhelmed at the positive response, Kiara has expressed her gratitude to fans for showering her and her character Katha with so much love. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer opens decent; may see increased footfalls on day 2, weekend

Kiara Advani turns emotional after Satyaprem Ki Katha received positive reviews

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara Advani penned that she was emotional reading all the positive reviews about the film. "Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full," she wrote.

Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha box office Day 1 prediction: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan film shows a spike after low advance booking

Kiara Advani credits Satyaprem Ki Katha’s success to fans

In a separate Instagram story, Kiara Advani credited Satyaprem Ki Katha’s success to her fans. According to Kiara, without their “genuinely magical” love, the film would not have emerged triumphant. The actress wrote, “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all reviews coming my way. They have rooted for me since the beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally. It is their success. This love is genuinely magical.”

Sidharth Malhotra praises Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra also lauded his partner Kiara Advani for her performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha. In a now-disappeared Instagram story, the Student of The Year actor penned a long note, calling Satyaprem Ki Katha “a love story with a relevant social message filled with great performances from the entire cast.” But, it was Kiara’s character Katha that Sidharth found the most “impactful” and “nuanced.”

Kiara Advani upcoming projects

Speaking about Kiara Advani’s upcoming projects, the Bollywood diva has joined hands with director S Shankar for a political action thriller, titled Game Changer. For the first time, Kiara will be sharing screen space with Tollywood superstar Ram Charan. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju. Further updates about the film are currently under wraps.